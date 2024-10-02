Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Raichur, Yadgir

The district administrations and other departments in Yadgir and Raichur celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju inaugurated the programme in Raichur and paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

He said that Gandhi followed the principles of peace and non-violence to oust the British from India.

“The thoughts of Gandhi inspired millions of followers and fighters to come together and fight the British for India’s Independence. And, his principles found a place in the history of Independence,” he added.

Referring to Gandhi on cleanliness, the Minister said that “it was his dream.”

“We, the citizens, must keep our surroundings clean and follow the models of Gandhi for a healthy society,” he added.