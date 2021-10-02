Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Mysuru, Mandya

MYSURU

02 October 2021 18:10 IST

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar on Saturday gave a call for adopting the values and principles practised by Mahatma Gandhi and following in his footsteps.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary here, he said the celebrations had been kept simple in view of the pandemic situation.

He said the Mahatma fought against the British through truth and non-violence. “Besides recalling the valuable contributions of the father of the nation on his birth anniversary, we must make efforts to follow in his footsteps.”

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA Tanveer Sait, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and others were present.

Later, the Minister and others took part in the “Sarva Dharma” prayer meeting held at the Town Hall.

In Mandya, Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda took part in Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations and also the 118th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri held at the Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha in Maddur.

He recalled the contributions of the Mahatma and his philosophy, and also the importance of Shivapura in Maddur in the freedom movement.