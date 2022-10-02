Gandhi Jayanthi celebrated across northern Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi Jayanthi was celebrated across northern Karnataka districts on Sunday.

In Belagavi, Mangala Angadi , MP, garlanded the statue of Gandhiji at the Congress annual conference venue on Congress Road. She felicitated freedom fighters and Khadi activists.

The celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti were held in some schools in Belagavi. In Kendriya Vidyalaya in the camp area, a mass prayer and reading of Gandhiji’s thoughts were held. Students took out a short march around the cantonment area. In Hubballi, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, garlanded the statue of Gandhi at Karnataka institute of Medical Sciences. In Dharwad, cleanliness drives and Shramadan programmes were held.

NSS volunteers, activists of local organisations, ZP staff and others participated in the cleanliness drive at various localities in the city.

A cleanliness drive and Shramadan began early in the morning in the ZP premises. CEO Suresh Itnal inaugurated the drive. Officials cleaned the ZP premises and the road leading to the district administration head quarters.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Dr. Mallikarjun Mansur Music School students sang popular bhajans .

A khadi stall was set up in the district administration offering special discount on khadi clothings.

Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Karnatak University, Karnatak College, Hiremallur Eshwaran College and other institutions.

KUD Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi urged youth to imbibe the ideals that inspired the freedom struggle.

Gandhiji taught the world the importance of non-violence and truth, and tried to abolish hatred and jealousy among people. Every nation has statues or images of Mahatma Gandhi in their Parliaments, he added.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Azad Park and paid homage. Gandhi jayanti was also celebrated at the Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha and rich tributes were paid by the KVS members.