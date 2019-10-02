‘Gandhi fought the British with weapons of truth, non-violence’

Sebi Sebastian, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, has said that Mahatma Gandhi fought against the might of the British with his two weapons — truth and non-violence, which proved to be more powerful than any weapon of the British.

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary programme of Mahatma Gandhi at the school on Wednesday, he said that Gandhi was very well aware that it was not possible to fight against the powerful British forces.

“Therefore, he discovered that the best way to fight and defeat the British empire is to use simple yet effective means, which is non-violence and encouraging people for civil disobedience against the British. This forced the mighty British empire to leave India,” he said.

He also narrated how a common man called Mohandas Gandhi of Gujarat went on to become ‘Mahatma’ after he was thrown out of the train by British officers in South Africa.

He called upon the students to read and learn about Gandhi, which he felt would give them inner strength to deal with any kind of difficulties and adversaries in life. “Our library has several books on the life of Gandhi, the students should read them,” he said.

Earlier, students presented a play on the life of Gandhi where he started the Quit India Movement and Dandi March against the British imposing tax on salt.

Some students also recited a poem on the life of Gandhi. Later, the students participated in a Swachh Bharat drive where they walked for 2 km from the school.