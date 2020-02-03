Karnataka

Congress slams Anantkumar Hegde for his comments on Gandhi, calls BJP ‘Nathuram Godse Party’

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde   | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde had reportedly called Gandhi-led freedom movement a “drama”.

The Congress on Monday slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a “drama”, saying the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the “cadre of Britishers chamchas and spies.”

Mr. Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a “drama”.

“Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers ‘chamchas and spies’,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet

It is high time the BJP is renamed ‘Nathuram Godse Party’, he added.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas and to gain international credibility to comment on Mr. Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader.”

