Gandhi Bhavan inaugurated in Haveri

February 18, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Gandhi Bhavan built by the Department of Information and Public Relations on the old Dharamshala premises opposite the City Railway Station in Haveri on Sunday.

The bhavan has a Mahatma Gandhi statue, Mohandas Cottage, Kasturba Cottage, memorabilia for Swadeshi, Charaka, Phoenix ashram, Sabarmati Cottages, Satyanvashane Library, Satyasodhana Study Room, Hrudayakunj, Mohandas to Mahatma Photograph Exhibition, Satyagraha Hall, Bapuji Hall, open air theatre activities, among others.

Mr. Siddaramaiah appreciated the efforts of officers and signed in the visitor’s book.

The dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, also watched the Dandi Yatra artefacts, replica of the event, with Mailara Mahadevappa, an associate of Mahatma Gandhi from Motebennur of Haveri district.

Writer Satish Kulkarni, Gandhi Memorial Fund vice-president Tippanagowda, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sugar, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Haveri district in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh, MLC Salim Ahmed, MLAs Srinivasa Mane, Basavaraj Shivannavar, U.B. Banakar, Prakash Koliwada, the former MP I.G. Sanadi, Deputy Commissioner M. Raghunandanamurthy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Akshay Sridhar, Joint Director Manjunath Dollin, Assistant Director Ranganath B.R., Deputy Director of Public Instruction Girish Padaki, officer Thimmesh Kumar and others were present.