Ganaganuru toll plaza to start functioning from July 1

The ride on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is set to get costlier with the NHAI announcing that the Ganaganuru toll plaza, near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, will start functioning from July 1.

A notification states that the toll for a distance of 55.13 km from Ganaganuru towards Bengaluru will be ₹155 for cars, jeeps and vans and ₹235 for the same day return.

It is ₹250 for LCV/LGV/mini-buses and ₹375 for the same day return; two axle buses will be levied ₹575 for commuting the 55 km stretch and ₹860 for the same day return. The toll is ₹825 for heavy construction machinery moving equipment and ₹1,005 for oversized vehicles.

A one-way trip in car from Bengaluru to Mysuru or vice versa will cost ₹320, inclusive of the toll being collected at Nidaghatta which is already functional since the last few months, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. He said it is as per the NHAI rates fixed for tolled highways.

Confirming the development, the MP said he had sought a postponement of toll collection by 10 days, pending an inspection and till the barriers along the median were repaired and speed monitoring vehicles deployed.

