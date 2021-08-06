Gallery launches ‘Art of the Week’ series

City-based S Cube Art Gallery in association with Art Kanara Trust and Mindcraft Studios recently launched its ‘Art of the Week’ series in an attempt to show best works of individual artists.

Over the next six months, the gallery will highlight an exemplary work of an artist every week at its Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh.

The painting will be on display along with a profile of the artist during the respective week. Art lovers can visit the gallery from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all days except Sunday, said a release.

‘Art of the Week’ series was formally launched on Saturday by Jyothi Alva, owner and hostess of Kodialguthu House, one of the oldest heritage houses in the city. She unveiled “Mahishasura Pravesha”, a 36x30 acrylic on canvas work by veteran artist Ganesha Somayaji, honorary president, Karavali Chithrakala Chavadi. Ashok Alva of Kodialguthu House was present.

Ms. Alva expressed her own keen interest in art. She appreciated that different art activities hosted by Art Kanara Trust in her heritage house was a befitting gesture and said that it has added to the glory of the venue.

Mr. Somayaji appreciated the initiative of S Cube Art Gallery to highlight one artist every week and said that it will introduce numerous artists to the public.

Journalist Mahesh Nayak hoped the series will help in building a culture of art appreciation in society. S.M. Shivaprakash, secretary, Karavali Chithrakala Chavad,i also spoke.

Established in 2014, S Cube Art Gallery is situated at Kodialguthu Center and has a collection of paintings, drawings, graphics, and sculptures.