Gajapayana: To bring Dasara elephants to Mysuru Palace by truck or trek

August 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Gajapayana or the march of the Dasara elephants from their forest abode in Veeranahosahalli in Nagarhole forests to Mysuru Palace marks the countdown for the famous Dasara festival in Mysuru every year.

During a discussion on the Gajapayana at the Dasara Executive Committee’s maiden meeting in Mysuru on Monday, former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath felt that the exercise of transporting the elephants to Mysuru Palace by truck after a symbolic flag-off from the forest camp at Veeranahosahalli defeats the very purpose of Gajapayana.

During the olden days, the elephants participating in the Dasara festivities used to trek from their forest camp to Mysuru Palace, which is about 75 k.m. The elephants would walk a few kilometres every day and reach their destination.

However, the practice was discontinued and the authorities began transporting the elephants in truck and accord them a grand welcome at the Mysuru Palace.

However, Mr. Vishwanath’s suggestion was opposed by Forest Department officials, who cited Animal Welfare guidelines that were against making the elephants walk the entire distance from the forest camp to Mysuru Palace.

Minister in charge of Mysuru District H.C. Mahadevappa, who was presiding over the meeting, preferred to go with the official’s advise and stuck to transporting the elephants by truck.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Mahadevappa said a total of 14 elephants will be brought to Mysuru from the forests to participate in the Dasara celebrations.

The officials will be carrying out a pregnancy check of the female elephants before the Gajapayana. “If any of the female elephants have conceived, we will find a suitable replacement”, he said.

It may be mentioned here that a 21-year-old female elephant Lakshmi, which participated in Dasara celebrations last year, gave birth to a male calf on September 13 in the Mysuru Palace premises.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the 14 elephants will be brought to Mysuru in two batches. While the first batch of 9 elephants, seven male, and two female elephants will start from the Veeranahosahalli forest camp on September 1, the second batch will leave the forest camp later. The first batch of Dasara elephants will be accorded a grand welcome at the Mysuru Palace premises on September 4, he said.