Gajapayana on August 21: Eshwar Khandre

It’s official. The first batch of the famed Dasara elephants will soon arrive here as the traditional Gajapayana – the Stately march of the elephants from their jungle camps to the city of palaces for the world-famous festivities – will be flagged off at Veeranahosahalli forests on August 21.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said in Mysuru on Friday that the first batch of nine elephants will be given a traditional reception upon their arrival at the Veeranahosahalli from their respective camps and will proceed towards Mysuru for the Dasara festivities after the puja and other rituals as part of the Gajapayana.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the luggage room and tiger viewing deck at the Mysuru zoo.

Mr. Khandre said the second batch includes five elephants and they would arrive here later. Among the 14 Dasara elephants that are part of the contingent, four will be on stand-by, he added.

The Minister said an international conference on the topic of human-elephant conflict will be held at the GKVK campus in Bengaluru on August 12. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also be held the same day on the issue. The meeting will discuss the issues on the conflict and the invitations for Gajapayana will be released on the same occasion, Mr. Khandre added.

