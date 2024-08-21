GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gajapayana of Mysuru Dasara jumbos flagged off from Nagarahole

The Gajapayana was marked by cultural performances, and the ambience was festive with tribals, locals and visitors from Mysuru turning up to witness the grand event

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nine elephants set out for Mysuru after the flagging off of the Gajapayana at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk of Karnataka on August 21, 2024.

Nine elephants set out for Mysuru after the flagging off of the Gajapayana at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk of Karnataka on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) of the first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru was flagged off amidst a traditional ceremony held at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in south Karnataka on August 21.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and senior officials from the district were present during the start of the march of the jumbos to Mysuru.

Gajapayana: Elephants begin journey to Mysuru for Dasara
1/3

The dignitaries showered flowers on the elephants before flagging off the jumbo march.

Nine elephants, led by Abhimanyu, were specially decorated for the occasion. All nine caparisoned elephants will reach Mysuru in separate trucks. They will camp at the Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru for the next two days.

On August 23, they will be accorded a traditional welcome at the palace. Thereafter, they will remain in the palace premises with their mahouts (handlers) and kavadis (caretakers). The elephants will undergo training for the Jamboo Savari (procession of elephants) under the watchful eyes of officials of the Forest Department.

The Gajapayana event was marked by cultural performances, and the ambience was festive with tribals, locals and visitors from Mysuru turning up to witness the grand event.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / festivals / culture (general) / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.