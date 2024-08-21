The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) of the first batch of Dasara elephants was flagged off amidst a traditional ceremony held at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in south Karnataka on August 21.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and senior officials from the district were present during the start of the march of the jumbos to Mysuru.

The dignitaries showered flowers on the elephants, before flagging off the jumbo march.

Nine elephants, led by Abhimanyu, were specially decorated for the occasion.

They will camp at the Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru for the next two days. On August 23, they will be accorded a traditional welcome at the palace.