Gajapayana flagged off at Nagarhole National park

The Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami is the most awaited event with lakhs of people witnessing the grand spectacle

September 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Gajapayana of Dasara elephants was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli gate near Nagarahole in Hunsur taluk on Friday, September 1.

Gajapayana of Dasara elephants was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli gate near Nagarahole in Hunsur taluk on Friday, September 1. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Gajapayana, the stately march of the caparisoned elephants from their jungle camps to the city of palaces ahead of the Dasara festivities, was flagged off at Veerana Hosahalli gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve near Hunsur on Friday, September 1.

The event signals the countdown for the famous Dasara festivities here in October. The Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami marking the Dasara finale is the most awaited event with lakhs of people witnessing the grand spectacle unfolding on the streets (Raja Marga) of Mysuru.

The elephants led by Abhimanyu, the lead tusker that carries the golden howdah, received a grand welcome as Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre showered flowers on them.

Harish Gowda, Hunsur MLA; Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, senior forest officers including Sourabh Kumar and others were present.

The first batch of nine elephants includes Abhimanyu, Arjuna, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi, Vijaya, Mahendra and Kanjan. The second batch of five elephants will be brought to Mysuru after sometime. Kanjan is the newcomer to the Dasara jumbo squad.

Gajapayana of Dasara elephants was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli gate near Nagarahole in Hunsur taluk on Friday.

Gajapayana of Dasara elephants was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli gate near Nagarahole in Hunsur taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The elephants will be brought to Mysuru in separate trucks before Friday evening and they shall be camping at Aranya Bhavan before they are traditionally welcomed to the palace on September 4.

Mahouts, kavadis and their family members will accompany the elephants and they shall be camping in the palace surroundings until the festivities get over with temporary accommodation provided to them.

