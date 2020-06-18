Gajanur reservoir full

The water level in Gajanur reservoir constructed across Tunga river almost reached the brim on Thursday owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas.

The inflow of water to the reservoir on Thursday was 5,549 cusecs. The water level was 587 ft. against the maximum level of 588 ft. Of 22 gates, four have been lifted and 4,785 cusecs is being released to the river.

Heavy downpour was from Sagar, Sorab and Hosanagar taluks on Thursday.