Gajanan Mahamandali makes preparations for grand Ganeshotsav celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

The Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali, which has been permitted to conduct public celebrations of Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, has planned a grand celebration of the festival adhering to the conditions laid down by the municipal corporation and the police.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, mahamandali president and advocate Sanjeev Badaskar and reception committee president V.S.V. Prasad said that they have chalked out a detailed plan for conducting various religious programmes during the three-day event to be held at the Idgah Maidan.

Mr. Badaskar said that he will thank municipal commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi for giving permission well in advance for the public celebrations unlike in the previous years when permission was issued at the last minute.

He said that already various committees have been set up making preparations for the celebrations along with the reception committee. Various religious heads will be part of the public celebrations of the festival.

Mr. Prasad said that while the Ganesh Pandal will be erected on Friday morning, a grand procession from Moorusavir Mutt will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday for bringing the idol of Lord Ganesh for installation.

A series of religious programmes, rituals and bhajans will be held along with yoga on Saturday and Sunday. After the mahamangalarati at 9 a.m. on Monday, the immersion procession of the Ganesh idol will begin at 11.30 a.m. And, they have planned to complete the immersion by 4.30 p.m.

Regarding the allegations of not maintaining proper accounts of the festival expenses at the Idgah Maidan during the previous years, Mr. Badaskar said that they have maintained all accounts properly and they are ready to file defamation case against those who have made the allegations, if they fail to apologise.

Mr. Prasad, however, said that they will resolve the issue through dialogue.

Members of the reception committeee Lingaraj Patil and Subhash Singh Jamadar were present.

‘Revoke permission’

Meanwhile, members of the city block of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration in front of the municipal commissioner’s office in Hubballi on Thursday and urged him to revoke the permission given for erection of Ganesh Pandal at the Idgah Maidan.

They said that the permission given has hurt Muslims. They argued that the permission is against the law and said that some Hindutva outfits can use it (permission) to create law and order problem in the city and sought its immediate withdrawal.