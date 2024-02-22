‘Gain more knowledge to reach success’

February 22, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Yadgir

“Having more knowledge in any subject will make it easier to achieve success. Therefore, students should gain knowledge to reach their goal,” Superintendent of Police Raichur Nikhil B. has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop for job aspirants and degree students held at the University of Agriculture Science (UAS) in Raichur on Thursday. The workshop was jointly organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat, and the Center for Employment, Opportunities, and Learning organisation.

He said that students should get prepared for the examinations by gaining knowledge of the syllabus and also reading the news papers to learn about the other activities happening around them. “Gaining more knowledge makes it easier to reach success. Therefore, you should focus on getting knowledge,” he advised.

The SP appealed to the participants to make use of the workshop, where they can learn new things from subject experts who will help them become successful people. He also stressed the need to develop humanity towards others, saying that humanity is also equally important when you do something for society.

Rahul Tukaram Pandve, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, said that students should learn about new technologies to face any challenges in the technology sector.

Sahitya Aladakatti, probationary IAS, Rajendra Jaldar, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer, and others were present.