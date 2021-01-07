Gadkari urged to include road in flyover project

Expressing concern over a busy road being left out in the detailed project report for a flyover in Hubballi, the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to immediately get the plan modified to include the stretch.

In a press release issued on behalf of the KCCI, honorary secretary Ashok Gadad has welcomed the move sanctioning a flyover project for the busy Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, which has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Hubballi.

He has thanked Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar for the project.

“However, KCCI is concerned over the busy road stretch between Kittur Chennamma Circle and Gabbur Cross being left out from the ₹ 294-crore flyover project. We urge Mr. Gadkari to take serious note of the issue and take steps to include the stretch under the flyover project so as to ensure that the objective of constructing the flyover gets fulfilled,” the press release said.

KCCI has in the release pointed out that various roads lead to Kittur Chennamma Circle and the highest traffic density among these roads was on the Kittur Chennamma Circle and Gabbur Cross stretch, which however, had been left out from the flyover project.

KCCI would also urge the authorities concerned to take up a drive to clear encroachments along the Kittur Chennamma Circle-Gabbur Cross stretch, Koppikar Road, Station Raod, Dajibanpet, Keshwapur Road and other roads before taking up urbanisation projects.