Gadkari struggles to get a cup of tea at Kalaburagi airport

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari found it difficult to get a cup of tea at Kalaburagi airport on Monday as the officials concerned had not made any arrangement despite having the information and his travel plans in the State well in advance.

After paying a visit to Ganagapur and a darshan of Dattatreya, the Minister landed at Kalaburagi airport to board a flight to Delhi. As he sat in the VIP lounge, Mr. Gadkari asked for a cup of tea. Since the officers maintaining protocol had made no arrangements for tea or snacks, the Minister had to wait reminding the staff of his demand.

Mr. Gadkari then asked B.G. Patil, a local BJP leader, whether he could arrange for tea. Mr. Patil came out and enquired from the airport authorities and Airport Director Gnaneswara Rao said that it would have to be ordered from outside.

Just as the tea arrived at the airport, the food safety officials, who were waiting outside, could not examine the tea as per the protocol as they were barred by the security personnel from entering the airport.

“As per the protocol, we should examine the food before it is served to VIPs. However, we could not do so, as we were prevented by the security personnel from entering the airport,” a food safety officer said.

Umesh Jadhav, MP, who was later briefed about the incident, held Mr. Rao and security officer Noor Maradi responsible. “What would the Union Minister think of Karnataka when he was not served a cup of tea even after he demanded? Please ensure that such incidents don’t get repeated,” Dr. Jadhav said.