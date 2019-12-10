Gadkari promises hike in allocation with some riders

The Union government has agreed to increase funds allocated for various road and infrastructure projects, provided the State government provides the land acquisition and environmental clearances.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was speaking at CII’s EXCON 2019 trade fair on Tuesday. While Centre had agreed for funds to the tune of ₹2,150 crore for various projects, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urged them to increase it to ₹3,919 crore.

STTR project

Meanwhile, Mr. Gadkari agreed to fund up to 75% for land acquisition for the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR). The State and Centre will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the project worth ₹6,000 crore.

He also announced that that State will see ₹1 lakh crore worth of projects in the next five years. He also pointed out that projects worth around ₹50,000 crore, which covered upto 2,300 km, are in the DPR stage presently. “As much as 80% of the land acquisition process has been completed by the State for the purpose,” he said.

The Centre along with the State will also extend the Mumbai-Pune expressway up to Bengaluru. Mr. Gadkari pointed out that the tender process for this had already commenced and it would be a six-land road.