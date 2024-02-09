’Gadinadu Kannada Utsava’ at M.M. Hills on February 10

February 09, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Chamarajanagar district administration in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture has organised ‘’Gadinadu Kannada Utsava’’ at M.M. Hills on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

It is being conducted jointly with the State Government Employees Association and Karnataka Border Area Development Authority and will feature a slew of cultural events that will be held at the Sri Mahadeshwara Open Air Auditorium.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister K. Venkatesh will inaugurate and Minister for Kannada and Culture S. Tangadagi will be present. The authorities will also felicitate Prof. Gopal Jagadish and Prof. C. Naganna of the district who were recipients of 2023 Rajyothsava awards.

The event will feature a Kannada Jagrathi Jatha which will be flagged off at 6.30 a.m. Writer C.P. Krishna Kumar will inaugurate the district-level poets conference and folk literary sessions will be held at noon. There will be a lecture on Gadinadu or the border area by the principal of the Yelandur Government First Grade College while a procession of various folk artistes and a heritage walk will be held at 4 p.m.

The stage programmes will commence at 5 p.m. and it will be followed by Gadinadu Kannada Sangeetothsava at 7 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, DCF of M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary G. Santosh Kumar, and other senior officials will be present on the occasion and the preparations were reviewed by the authorities.