Gadag witnesses grand celebration, a ‘repeat’ of 1973

November 03, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - GADAG

Gadag on Friday witnessed a repeat of the grand spectacle of 1973, when on the occasion of renaming of the State, the ‘Karnataka Jyoti’ from Hampi was received by then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and a grand procession and public meeting was organised.

On Friday, in a ‘replay’ of the 1973 event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at Veeranarayan Temple in Gadag to receive the ‘Karnataka Jyoti’ from Hampi, took darshan of the deity before boarding the embellished chariot.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Speaker U.T. Khader and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Minister H.K. Patil and several of his Cabinet colleagues, the CM was taken in a procession from the temple to Bhoomaraddi Circle where he unveiled the monolithic pillar installed commemorating the silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

As thousands of people waved the Kannada flags all along the procession route, women led the chariot carrying the ‘kalashas’. The procession covered the thoroughfares of the city where people showered flower petals on the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.

Along the route, buntings adorned either side of the road and colourful rangolis welcomed the participants. As many as 25 folk troupes from across the State added colour to the procession through their exuberant performances. Tableuax on Sabarmati Ashram and Brahma Jinalay of Lakkundi threw light on the lost glory. Thousands of students from schools and colleges along with women participated in the procession.

Cotton Sale Society

At Cotton Sale Society premises, a huge stage was set up and named after D. Devaraj Urs and K.H. Patil, who were part of the 1973 celebrations. As thousands of people had arrived to witness the event, the police had a tough time streamlining the traffic throughout the day.

Elaborating on the contribution of Gadag to the unification movement and renaming, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Minister H.K. Patil urged the CM to come up with a project to provide shelter to all the homeless in Gadag district and stressed upon the need for tourism development in the district.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, Mr. Khader and Mr. Horatti termed the event a historic one and stressed on the need to learn from history.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 450-bed hospital and cathlab on the district hospital premises in Gadag and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Study School building at the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.