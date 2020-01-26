Gadag tops State in crop compensation disbursement: C.C. Patil

Minister for Mines and Geology and Gadag in charge C.C. Patil has said that the district topped the State with the highest disbursement of crop compensation.

He was speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at K.H. Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Mr. Patil said that during the kharif and rabi season of 2019, 88,626 farmers had enrolled for the crop insurance scheme. “For the kharif season, a compensation of ₹224 crore has been disbursed, and ₹323 crore for the rabi season,” he said.

Listing out various government welfare measures, he said that 660 works were taken up under flood relief, and of them 303 had already been completed.

Mr. Patil claimed that a record quantum of grants towards flood relief had been released by the BJP government. The government had taken up repair of 770 classrooms of 181 schools in Gadag district, he said.

MLA and former Minister H.K. Patil presided over the function.

Students from different schools of Gadag presented dance and music programmes. A skit on the Mumbai terror attack by a contingent of the police was staged.

On the occasion meritorious police officers, sportspersons, artistes, achievers in different fields, students and government officials were felicitated.