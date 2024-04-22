Gadag murder turns out to be a case of supari killing; police arrest eight, including eldest son of the family

April 22, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The ghastly murder of four people in Gadag has been solved with the arrest of eight accused, including the eldest son of the family, as the crime turned out to be a case of supari killing with the son hiring killers to eliminate his father, stepmother and brother for the sake of property.

At midnight on Friday last, assailants barged into the house of president of Gadag Betageri CMC Sunanda Bakale and hacked to death four people, including her son Kartik, in their sleep.

Sunanda Bakale and her husband Prakash Bakale escaped as they woke up due to the commotion and raised an alarm.

Addressing presspersons in Gadag on Monday, Inspector-General of Police of Northern Range Vikash Kumar Vikash said that preliminary investigation revealed that the eldest son of the family Vinayak Bakale hired killers to eliminate his father, stepmother and younger brother for property.

Vinayak Bakale was upset that his father had objected to him selling the family property without bringing it to his notice, he said.

Mr. Vikash said that the 31-year-old accused Vinayak Bakale, Fairoz, 29, Jeeshan, 24, and contract killers from Maharashtra Sahil Khaji, 19, Sohail, 19, Sultan Sheikh, 23, Mahesh Salonke, 21, and Wahid Bepari, 21, have been arrested.

Vinayak Bakale is the eldest son of Prakash Bakale from his wife late Rukmini and he had conspired to get his father, stepmother (Sunanda Bakale) and their son (Kartik) killed. For the purpose, he struck a supari deal for ₹65 lakh. He had paid ₹2 lakh out of the promised advance amount of ₹10 lakh.

Unfortunate victims

However, Bakale family relatives Parashuram, Lakshmibai and Akanksha, who had come for a family function, had stayed back in the house after missing their train to Koppal and were killed by the contract killers, along with Kartik.

Mr. Vikash said that Prakash Bakale had registered several property in Vinayak Bakale’s name, of which the latter had sold three a few months ago without bringing it to his father’s notice.

Consequently, Prakash Bakale had reprimanded his son and warned him against selling any other property. Enraged by his father’s warning, he had hatched the conspiracy to get all the three killed, he said.

Vinayak Bakale had contacted used car agent Fairoz of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Gadag and he, in turn, had arranged for five contract killers from Miraj.

Although ₹10 lakh was the advance amount agreed upon, Vinayak Bakale had paid ₹2 lakh to Fairoz. And, in order, to project it as a case of robbery and murder, they had made an agreement that the killers should take away all the jewellery and cash found in the house.

The killers who had come to kill Prakash, Sunanda and Kartik were not aware of the presence of the other members in the house. They killed all of whom they came across. They would have killed Prakash Bakale and Sunanda Bakale too, but the couple had locked their door. The couple raised an alarm and called the police after hearing noise, the investigation revealed.

Mr. Vikash said that the team led by Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda solved the case within 72 hours and in consideration of their work, the D-G & I-GP has announced a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

All the contract killers were arrested in Miraj and brought to Gadag. The killers arrived in Gadag about four days before the crime and had chalked out the murder plan. As it was a heinous crime, the case has been registered under Section 396 of the IPC. And, the charge-sheet will be prepared in such a way that the accused will get the maximum punishment, he said.