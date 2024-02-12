ADVERTISEMENT

Gadag medical students bag three RGUHS ranks

February 12, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Gadag Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Anagha S., Niveda B.R. and Ashita R. have bagged top ranks in the examinations conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru.

According to a press release issued by Director of GIMS Basavaraj P. Bommanahalli, postgraduate students Dr. Anagha and Dr. Niveda have bagged the first ranks (gold medals) in Anaesthesiology and General Surgery, respectively.

Another postgraduate student Dr. Ashita has bagged the 10th rank in Psychiatry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil, Dr. Basavaraj and others have congratulated the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US