Gadag medical students bag three RGUHS ranks

February 12, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Students of Gadag Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Anagha S., Niveda B.R. and Ashita R. have bagged top ranks in the examinations conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru.

According to a press release issued by Director of GIMS Basavaraj P. Bommanahalli, postgraduate students Dr. Anagha and Dr. Niveda have bagged the first ranks (gold medals) in Anaesthesiology and General Surgery, respectively.

Another postgraduate student Dr. Ashita has bagged the 10th rank in Psychiatry.

District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil, Dr. Basavaraj and others have congratulated the students.

