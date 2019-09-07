Karnataka

Gadag bags ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ award once again

The Gadag district administration has received the national award for effective implementation of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme for the second consecutive year.

At a function held in New Delhi on Friday, Gadag Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath received the award for ‘Effective Community Engagement’ under the programme from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. In 2018-19 too, the Gadag district administration under Mr. Hiremath had bagged the same award.

Under the programme, the Gadag district administration launched awareness campaigns in 122 gram panchayats. It conducted a bus jatha and utilised the services of anganwadi workers, schoolchildren and other volunteers to sensitise the public through dance and music programmes and plays.

