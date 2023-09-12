G20 University Connect-Engaging Young Minds lecture series inaugurated in Dharwad

September 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Visiting Fellow of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) G.A. Tadas has said that critical issues of sustainable development, poverty eradication, equality, job opportunities, human resource development and related issues were discussed elaborately at the recently concluded G-20 Summit.

He was inaugurating the G20 University Connect-Engaging Young Minds lecture series organised by Karnatak University, Dharwad, in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi, and the Ministry of External Affairs at the Golden Jubilee auditorium of the university in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Tadas said that G20 Summit has succeeded as a forum for changing the wider world and in the long-run, it will be better for the future of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative to facilitate more youth engagement on issues of international nature, the Union government decided to take the G20 event to the youth and students in 100 universities across the country.

Member of the 14th Finance Commission M. Govind Rao said that the summit held under the Presidency of Bharat had succeeded in forging a consensus on achieving unanimity to pass 83 declarations. These declarations encompass a wide range of issues, including political and economic, he said.

Prof. Rao termed the unanimous declarations as a major victory for India and an important gain for the world community. He, however, pointed out that declarations are only the starting point and still, there is a long way to go towards their implementation.

In the subsequent panel discussion on the topic, India’s Presidency of G20 Countries, retired professor of Political Science S.S. Patagundi, adjunct professor, Department of Physics, Karnatak University and the former director of Centre for Multi-Disciplinary Research, Dharwad, V.B. Annigeri took part.

Coordinator professor B.H. Nagoor and Arpit Burman of RIS spoke on the various aspects of G-20 Summit in the event presided over by Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.