G20 Summit 2023 : Members support India’s finance priorities 

December 15, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting has received the support on the proposed priorities of India’s G20 Finance Track agenda for 2023, said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

The first G20 FCBD meeting is being held in Bengaluru between December 13 and 15, and Mr. Seth told reporters on Wednesday that overall, the meeting saw a broad support on the proposed priorities of India’s G20 Finance Track agenda for 2023.

“The agenda of this meeting was crafted keeping in view the vision given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Presidency’s G20 theme. The meeting was conducted with the aim of seeking the views of G20 members on India’s G20 Finance Track priorities for 2023 across various workstreams,” Mr. Seth said.

Over the course of two days, seven discussion sessions and two side events were organised. “The discussions focused on issues relating to the global economy and risks, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), managing global debt vulnerabilities, financing climate action and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities of tomorrow,” Mr. Seth added.

He also said that in a session on Global Health, the G20 Deputies discussed strengthening of the coordination arrangement between Finance and Health Ministries for Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response (PPR), including expanding the voice of Low-Income Countries by inviting key Regional Organizations to the discussions.

The meeting saw the gathering of over 160 foreign delegates including Deputies from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations.

“These discussions will pave the way for the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting which will be held from February 23 to 25 in Bengaluru,” he said.

The foreign delegation will on Thursday visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).“There is an effort to showcase Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem. Some of the delegation and heads of the delegates will be visiting IISc. We have organised a visit and startups will be demonstrating for them,” he added.