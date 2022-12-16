G20 event: India Energy Week 2023 to be held in Bengaluru

December 16, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

India Energy Week 2023 (IEW 2023), being organised during India’s G20 Presidency, will be held in Bengaluru between February 6 and 8, 2023. A curtain-raiser was inaugurated by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on December 16, Friday.

It marks the beginning of a number of preparatory events being hosted in the run-up to the India Energy Week 2023.

Various other events lined up include Dancing Charge Electric Vehicles on December 23 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, and a car rally of Sustainable Fuel Vehicles from New Delhi to Manesar on January 8 which will showcase India’s multiple pathways for a cleaner and greener energy future.

During the curtain-raiser, Mr. Puri showcased the strides India has made in the energy sector, including making India an investment-friendly destination in the exploration and production sector, energy infrastructure, and for shifting the manufacturing centre to India.

Mr. Puri also reiterated the steps the government was taking to ensure that the 60 million consumers, who on an average visit the petrol pumps daily, are safeguarded from the extreme volatility visible in global energy markets.

IEW 2023 is expected to feature more than 30 energy ministers, 50 CEOs and more than 10,000 delegates. During the event, there would be 19 strategic conference sessions covering themes such as Energy Security, pathways for decarbonisation, resilient energy supply chains, emerging fuels such as Biofuel and Hydrogen, Investments in Upstream and Midstream Sector etc.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there should be a sense of balance as far as usage of fossil fuels is concerned. “Innovation is the answer for our challenge, use of less fossil fuels is the right way ahead, but to keep up with the pace of our economic growth we should have a sense of balance so we are looking for an eco-economy in the energy sector. We have to ride these two horses in the same direction,” Mr. Bommai said.