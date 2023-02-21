G20 deliberations won’t result in the Holy Grail: Chief Economic Advisor

February 21, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

It would be presumptuous to expect that discussions and deliberations planned under the G20 Indian Presidency would result in a Holy Grail that can solve problems of all the nations, said V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, on Tuesday.

Mr. Nageswaran was responding to media queries a day prior to the first G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors, Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting planned between February 22 and 25 at a hotel near Nandi Hills. Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anuraj Thakur will inaugurate the conference on Wednesday morning.

“These are discussions, deliberations, sharing knowledge and experiences, which may lead to finding solutions to problems. It is not that India will find the Holy Grail for all the countries, and if we think so, it will be presumptuous,’‘ he said, responding to a query on the expected outcomes of these meetings.

Ajay Seth, Secretary (Economic Affairs), said G20 finance Ministers and Central bank Governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, finding a consensus on cryptocurrencies and global inflationary pressures at the meeting.

“International taxation, reforms of multilateral development banks, and securing adequate finance to combat climate change, energy etc will also be part of the agenda of the four-day conference,” Mr. Seth added.

The Indian Presidency has designed the meeting agenda in a manner that can foster meaningful exchange of ideas among Ministers and Governors on pragmatic approaches to address some of the key global economic issues, he said.