G20 delegation visits ARTPARK in IISc

December 15, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The foreign delegation attended the first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, being taken around Vidhana Soudha, during their city round under tight security, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The foreign delegation of finance heads and central bank deputies of G20 visited AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) in IISc. They also visited Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, and Bangalore Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARTPARK was represented by five ventures under Startup @ ARTPARK, that are identifying solutions for the developing world through autonomous systems, drones, air cargo, augmented telepresence, and robotic components.

The delegation was impressed by the work and spoke to the teams around the economic impact of their solutions. Egyptian delegates commented that they will be looking forward to collaborating and building similar solutions in their country. The Turkish delegate hand acknowledged the importance of the telepresence solution and how it can help millions of people around the world to work collectively while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US