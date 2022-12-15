G20 delegation visits ARTPARK in IISc

December 15, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The foreign delegation of finance heads and central bank deputies of G20 visited AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) in IISc. They also visited Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, and Bangalore Palace.

ARTPARK was represented by five ventures under Startup @ ARTPARK, that are identifying solutions for the developing world through autonomous systems, drones, air cargo, augmented telepresence, and robotic components.

The delegation was impressed by the work and spoke to the teams around the economic impact of their solutions. Egyptian delegates commented that they will be looking forward to collaborating and building similar solutions in their country. The Turkish delegate hand acknowledged the importance of the telepresence solution and how it can help millions of people around the world to work collectively while sitting in the comfort of their homes.