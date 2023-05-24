G20 delegates take a bus ride in city to explore ‘Bengaluru Story’

May 24, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Delegates from G20 member countries, who are currently attending a three-day Second Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in Bengaluru, took a bus ride to explore the city on Wednesday evening.

Some 100 people, including delegates from member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations were part of the guided city bus tour titled ‘The Bengaluru Story’ conceptualised by the Karnataka Tourism Department.

The tour gave a glimpse of India’s fastest growing city, its beautiful gardens and the prowess that Bengaluru has gained as the country’s Silicon Valley, said the department.

At the Bangalore Palace, the delegates witnessed turreted parapets, battlements, fortified towers and arches that adorn the regal architectural masterpiece, whose design drew inspiration from England’s Windsor Castle. The delegates also visited the Museum of Art and Photography, Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha. The bus tour concluded with a visit to the Mahatma Gandhi statue where a group photo session was held.

The delegation also visited the Coffee Board of India’s Experience Zone, which showcased GI Tag coffee from Karnataka and other parts of the country along with a variety of tea, spices and millets.

The tour culminated with a cultural programme depicting Karnataka’s well-known legacy of cultural traditions and dance forms, and performances by Kalaanidhi Nruthya Mandiram, Space Kathak and Shree Natya Niketan and dinner.