G-20 delegates visit ecotourism spots in Karnataka 

February 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates from 30 countries visiting Bannerghatta National Park, Kalkere Arboretum, and Jungle Lodges & Resorts on Thursday as part of the series of events organized by the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG). During this excursion, curated by the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Karnataka, the State showcased its models for the restoration of forest eco-systems and the different types of forests curated at the arboretum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the first meeting of the G-20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) in Bengaluru, the Tourism Department showcased its eco-tourism hotspots – Bannerghatta National Park, Kalkere Arboretum and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR)- to delegates from 30 countries on Thursday. As a part of the series of events organised by the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), the department had curated the excursion which displayed the State’s models for restoration of forest eco-systems and the different types of forests curated at the arboretum. 

While the delegates visited the butterfly park and took part in a short animal safari at Bannerghatta to understand the sustainable eco-tourism model, a screening of ‘Wild Karnataka’, the globally acclaimed movie, was arranged for them at JLR.  

“The visit is part of India’s efforts to shift focus to the climate-change challenges and towards sustainable models of development such as eco-tourism, which can play a vital role, and will balance the needs of the growing economy with necessary measures for protecting the environment,” said a press release from the Tourism Department. 

