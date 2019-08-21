Future of those in relief centres uncertain

Prema, a native of Alekhan Horatti in Mudigere taluk, who is currently at the Bidarahalli relief centre, is hopeful of returning home before the end of the week. “We were told the road is not yet ready to commute. All our people are here in the relief centre,” she said. All 39 families of the village were affected by floods and landslips.

As many as 388 people continue to stay put in the two relief centres in Mudigere taluk, one of the worst affected by the recent rain and floods.

A total of 26 relief centres were opened in Chikkamagaluru district and a majority of them were in educational institutions. At present, two centres are functioning. One is at the Morarji Residential School in Bidarahalli and the other at a pre-matric hostel in Mudigere town.

While those in camps are worried about when they will go home, teachers and students are wondering when the schools will reopen since the relief centres have been set up there. The schools have remained closed since August 5.

A teacher at Bidarahalli said they had planned to resume classes for at least class 10 students by August 19 so that their studies would not be affected. However, it did not materialise as the flood-hit people have occupied their classrooms.

The district administration is yet to take a call on shifting them to safer places, as these hostels are meant for students. The residents of Alekhan Horatti and Baluru Horatti, the places which witnessed many landslips, are at Bidarahalli. The road to Alekhan Horatti has not yet been restored.

Those in Mudigere relief centre are natives of Madhugundi, where almost all houses were affected by floods. Hema of Madhugundi said she left home as soon as the landslips started. “I don’t know the status of my home. None of us are willing to return to the same place as we are not sure of our safety. But I don’t know how long we have to stay in the centre. We are all demanding an alternative place to settle,” she said.

The district administration is contemplating alternative arrangements for those who have no houses to return to.

Kumara, Additional Deputy Commissioner, on Wednesday, told The Hindu: “We have to make alternative arrangements for those who have lost their houses. Either we have to build temporary sheds or make houses available on rent. We don’t want to send them to their places, which are not safe.” The State government has decided to provide ₹5,000 per month towards rent for the affected people.

Regarding the students, the officer said special classes would be conducted during weekends and holidays so that the syllabus could be covered.