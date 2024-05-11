GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Future lies in acquiring multiple skill sets, says expert

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 was held at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru city

Updated - May 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Recruitment Trainer and Career Counsellor Asgar Pasha giving his presentation at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 held in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11.

Recruitment Trainer and Career Counsellor Asgar Pasha giving his presentation at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 held in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Recruitment trainer and career counsellor Asgar Pasha said here on Saturday, May 11, that the future lies in acquiring multiple skill sets apart from pursuing one’s education.

He was speaking at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 held at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city.

Calling upon the students to plan with a long-term perspective, Mr. Pasha said one should acquire multiple skills in different areas for more opportunities so as to explore multiple career options in future.

As for career choices, Asgar Pasha said a career in teaching and the academic world would be in demand for the next 20 to 30 years as there was a dearth of qualified staff in universities. He said career choices should be based on a long-term time frame and advised the students to explore the path less traversed.

He made a presentation on list of such career options and said that some of them were well paying as there was a dearth of people with such skill sets or background and training.

Mr. Pasha said learning a foreign language was one of them and cited examples from the corporate world to buttress his point. Other options that were less popular but more rewarding, said Mr. Pasha, were courses in agriculture, mining, road transport, petroleum, environment, railways, leather technology, ceramic technology etc.

For those keen on medical-related fields, there were options in pursuing two-year paramedical courses admission to which was through Karnataka Paramedical Board, said Mr. Asgar Pasha.

Life skills for success in any career need self-awareness, empathy, critical thinking, creative thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, effective communication, interpersonal skills, coping with stress, and coping with emotions, he added. Mr. Pasha also urged the students not to be influenced in their career choices by others, not to get tempted by the current trends and cautioned them against finalizing their goal before gaining clarity.

He said four factors make or break a career and listed them as aptitude, personality, skills, and interest. Mr. Pasha also urged the students to hone their communication skills, creative skills, presentation skills, interpersonal skills, etc. and said that they were imperative for a successful career.

