‘Future India’ lecture series in Mysuru

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has organised a series of lectures by scientists and technologists for students of Mysuru.

The series titled ‘Future India’ aims to educate next-generation technologists and innovators about the achievements of Indian science and technology on various fronts.

The first talk will be on January 10. Information technology analyst and scientist Shivananda Kanavi will speak on ‘How Indians won the Silicon Valley’. Students will get a chance to interact with speakers, the institute said. “We believe that our students get limited chances to listen to experts and hence have launched this initiative,” said CFTRI director KSMS Rao.

The institute has also announced that it is ready to join hands with other academic institutions here to organise such lectures in future. “This would scale up the effort and reach more students,” he added. Entry to the lecture is free but by invite. Those interested can call 0821-2515910 to register.

CSIR- CFTRI has been conducting such student-scientist sessions since 2017 for students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other government schools from Mysuru and neighbouring districts.

CFTRI has launched ‘JIGYASA’, one of the major initiatives taken up by CSIR at the national level to further widen and deepen its Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathans (KVS).

The programme focuses on connecting students and scientists to inculcate the culture of scientific thinking in children while still at school.