Future course of action on Cauvery issue after discussion with CM and Dy.CM, says Cheluvarayaswamy

September 06, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MYSURU

While KRRS leader and Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah has described the postponement of the hearing of the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to September 21 by the Supreme Court as a “big blow” to the State’s interests, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy has assured that a suitable decision on protecting farmers’ interests will be taken after holding talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio.

Speaking to reporters at Nagamangala in Mandya district, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the State was hopeful of a direction in its favour by the Supreme Court. But, the State will find it difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu in the wake of the decision to put off the hearing till September 21, he said.

He said the matter will be discussed with Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar before a decision is taken on the State’s future course of action to protect the interests of its farmers.

He said the State’s legal team will spare no efforts to present the distress situation in Karnataka before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the water in KRS reservoir was enough only to meet the drinking water requirements of the people. Efforts will also be made to draw the CWMA’s attention to the inability of the authorities to release water even to the standing crops in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Puttannaiah told reporters in KRS reservoir near here that the State government should immediately convene a meeting and take a decision on protecting the interests of people of Karnataka.

Expressing concern over the depleting water level in the reservoir, Mr. Puttannaiah while asking the State government to consider the legal implications of stopping the release of water to Tamil Nadu sought a decision in the interests of people of Karnataka.

He feared an alarming situation arising in Karnataka if release of water continued. The State government will also have to pay a large sum of money in compensation to the farmers losing their crops, he warned.

He said the members of the CWMA should be brought to the Cauvery basin and shown the ground reality. “We are asking for drinking water. Tamil Nadu is demanding water for its crops,” he said

Meanwhile, the water level in KRS reservoir on Wednesday morning was 98.6 feet as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 feet.