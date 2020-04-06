Fuss over video clip in Hassan

Hassan police are trying to trace the person who created a video purportedly showing fruit sellers tasting grapes, and circulated it in social media to create fear of the spread of the COVID infection in Hassan.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms on Sunday evening, was circulated by many including a whatsapp group of Hassan district BJP’s media unit. The caption along with the video stated that fruit sellers were tasting grapes before selling them in Northern Extension of the city. Claiming that the video was true, the BJP people in the group said the officers concerned should verify the CCTV clips in the locality and take appropriate action.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press release issued late in the evening, said the video was verified and the three sellers were traced. “They were only having fruits. As a precautionary measure, they were subjected to medical tests and they had no health problems. However, they have been asked to remain at home”, he said. The fruits have been taken for tests.

Further, the SP said the police would trace the person who created the video and circulated the ‘false news’ and take appropriate action.