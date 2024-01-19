Fusion music and dance festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan between January 20 and 26 

January 19, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - BENGALURU

Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are jointly organising a seven-day Fusion Music and Dance festival from January 20. As many as 75 eminent artists will be participating in this festival which will have 16 programmes with free entry.

The events that will feature during the seven days are:

Bagpiper concert

On January 20, there will be a Bagpipers concert by Kings Bagpipers-Jaipura, from 5 p.m., followed by Vadya Vaibhava by Sridhar Sagar on saxophone and team. The day’s programme will end with a dance programme - Enchanting Encounter - Odissi-meets-Yakshagana led by Madhulitha Mohapatara’s Nrityantar Dance Ensemble.

On January 21, the programme will commence with Chakrafonics Trio by Praveen D. Rao and team, followed by a dance programme by Palimpsest by Madhu Natraj and Natya Stem Dance Kampni.

The programme on January 22 features Sand Melody by Sand artist Raghavendra Hegde and vocal support by Mouna Ramanchandra. Followed by a dance programme titled “Navaratri” by Sandhya Udupa and team.

On January 23, there will be Mystik Vibes featuring Matthias Schriefl’ by Amith Nadig flute, Matthias Schriefl - Trumpet, Muthu Kumar tabla and team. A dance programme titled ‘Sakhi’ - Seeking the Friend Within by Chitra Arvind and Rhytmotion, a dance ensemble.

On January 24, the programme will commence with Harmonium and Accordion Fusion by Dr. Ravindra Katoti and team followed by a play By2Coffee, directed by Abhishek Iyengar.

The January 25 programme features violin and piano - Lakkshya Quartet by K.J. Dilip and team. This will be followed by a dance programme titled ‘saMyAna’ - journey through Jayadeva’s Geeta Govina, a showcasing of Astapadis through Kuchipudi, Odissi and Bharatanatyam by Srividya Angara, Gowri and Shubha Nagarajan and team.

On January 26, there will be Raag Rang Fusion Flute concert by Pravin Godkhindi - flute and team.

All the programme will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road, daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

