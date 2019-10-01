Furore over MP sharingdais with ZP chief

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav faced an embarrassing situation on Monday at the 16th general body meeting of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat when some members objected to allowing him [Mr. Jadhav] to share the dais with the panchayat president and the Chief Executive Officer saying that it was violation of protocol.

When Mr. Jadhav arrived at the meeting hall, a person at the entrance asked him to take the seat in the front row reserved for him. But ignoring him, he walked straight to the dais. Soon after, a Congress ZP member Shivarudrappa Bhenni questioned whether protocol allowed an MP to share the dais with the panchayat president. This gave rise to a heated debate and a verbal exchange between the members of the BJP and the Congress. Though Mr. Jadhav, without further argument, got off the dais and sat with the ZP members and the MLA in the front row, the war of words continued unabated with a slew of statements by members on both sides for some time.