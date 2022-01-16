Furniture godown destroyed in fire

A godown of a furniture-manufacturing unit at J. P. Nagar was destroyed in a fire that broke out early Sunday morning. The fire engulfed the godown and spread to the adjacent scrap dealer shop. “Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. No one was injured,” said a police officer from Puttenahalli station.

According to the police, passers-by and locals spotted the fire around 5.30 a.m. and alerted the control room. It took fire services personnel around three hours to get the blaze under control. Police estimate that goods worth around ₹10 lakh were destroyed. “The owner of the furniture shop said he used the godown to store raw material. A short circuit could be a reason for the fire. We are waiting for the report,” the police officer added.

The incident comes barely a day after a fire broke out in the storage area ofa mall on Bannerghatta Road. In that case, too, fire officials suspect it was the result of a short circuit.