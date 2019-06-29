Furnish certified copies of Prajwal’s poll documents, HC tells Hassan DC

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan to furnish by July 3 the certified copies of documents filed by Prajwal Revanna, MP from Hassan, along with his nomination papers, and accounts of his election expenditure and other documents to a petitioner.

Justice Alok Aradhe passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by G. Devaraje Gowda, a Hassan-based advocate, who had complained that the DC had denied certified copies of the documents despite filing an application on April 29, 2019, seeking copies of the specified documents. It has been alleged by the petitioner’s counsel that the DC did not hand over the certified copies stating that they were in safe custody in the treasury. All the documents sought by the petitioner are public documents as per the Rule 93(2) and (3) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, and copies of such documents should be furnished on the applicants on payment of requisite fee, it was pointed out by the petitioner’s counsel. Pointing out that the certified copies of the documents are relevant, necessary and required urgently for the petitioner as the Representation of Peoples Act requires that election petitions have to be filed within 45 days from the date of election of a candidate, and only six days are left to file an election petition questioning Mr. Prajwal’s election.

Manju moves court

Meanwhile, defeated candidate A. Manju of the BJP had on June 26 filed an election petition in the High Court questioning Mr. Prajwal’s election to the Lok Sabha.