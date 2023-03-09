Funds used for Kalyana Karnataka Utsava were ‘against rules’

March 09, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Bengaluru

While Kalyana Karnataka Utsava was celebrated in Kalaburagi recently with much aplomb, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other Ministers in attendance, it has now emerged that usage of funds for the event have been termed ‘against rules’ (niyama bahira).

While ₹4 crore had been drawn from the interest accrued to government funds in the bank to organise the festival, the Planning Department has taken objection stating that it had violated an earlier Finance Department order.

Planning and Statistics Department has sought an explanation from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), for which its Secretary Anirudh Shravan has responded. The KKRDB-sponsored three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsava was held from February 24.

Government sources said that the money should have been spent on projects or schemes instead of for the festival. The region already has Hampi festival, Bidar festival, Kampli festival and Ballari festival.

The 2019 order

In 2019, the Finance Department had said that the interest accrued from funds released with its approval and transferred to the bank were being diverted. It had asked departments, boards, corporation and cooperative institutions, among others, to compulsorily credit the interest to accounts opened under interest head for accounting purposes. While seeking an explanation, the Planning and Statistic Department has pointed out to the order of the Finance Department.

Earlier in 2018, the Planning Department had approved utilisation of such funds, accrued from interest towards approved works or schemes, on a request by the KKRDB. Officials, however, point out that the Finance Department’s order came in 2019, which will be overriding the earlier approvals, as it covered boards and corporations too. Government sources said that the Finance Department’s 2019 order was issued for all, including KKRDB. Further, fresh approvals had to be taken from the government before diverting funds, sources said.

Justification offered by KKRDB

In his response, Mr. Shravan cited the 2018 order that allowed the board to utilise the interest accrued on funds released for projects to justify the utilisation of ₹4 crore for the Utsava. He has pointed out that there has been no specific order from the Finance Department for KKRDB not to utilise interest, and that the 2018 order that allowed interest to be used for approved works had not been withdrawn. He said that the funding for the Utsava has been added to the action plan, which has been approved by KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor in the board meeting on February 17.