Funds to be earmarked in Karnataka Budget for Kalasa-Banduri project

A day after the Centre’s notification of the Mahadayi inter-State water dispute tribunal award, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday that the State government would expedite the Kalasa-Banduri nala drinking water and hydro power projects in the region.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said funds would be allocated in the 2020-21 State Budget to resume the project on the Mahadayi river’s Kalasa-Banduri tributaries in the northern districts of the State. The budget is to be presented on March 5.

Meanwhile, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has sought ₹200 crore in the budget for the projects. However, speaking at Hubballi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said he had requested Mr. Yediyurappa to allocate “at least ₹500 crore”.

The Chief Minister said the notification of the Union Water Resources Ministry would enable the State to complete the project for supplying drinking water to four drought-prone districts. “We will resume the project work, halted after Goa challenged it, as we are confident of getting our share of the water for drinking and irrigation,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

In Goa, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said all the States concerned would have to obey the order of the Supreme Court on the Mahadayi river water sharing issue.

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, on August 14, 2018, allocated 13.42 tmcft of river water to Karnataka for irrigation and drinking water supply in towns and villages across Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts. Of the 13.42 tmcft water, 5.4 tmcft will be used in the river basin and for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha reservoir, while the remaining 8.02 tmcft will be utilised for hydro power generation instead of being allowed to flow into the Arabian Sea on the State’s west coast through Goa.

The MWDT, headed by chairman Justice J.M. Panchal, also awarded 33.395 tmcft of water to Goa and 1.3 tmcft to Maharashtra.