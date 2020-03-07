Funds set aside to buy printing machine for Braille press

The machine that prints Braille textbooks at the press in Mysuru.

MYSURU

07 March 2020 00:08 IST

The supply of Braille textbooks to visually challenged children in about 32 schools across the State from Karnataka’s only government Braille textbook printing press in Mysuru is expected to be in time, thanks to the allocation of funds for the purchase of another printing machine.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in the 2020-21 Budget, announced ₹80 lakh for procuring a state-of-the-art printing machine to meet the demand for timely printing and supply of Braille textbooks.

Till May last year, the press had two printing machines. After one machine broke down, the burden fell on the remaining one, forcing students to wait for the books.

Usually, the press gets orders for printing 15,000 to 20,000 books every year. Unlike the printing of normal books, each Braille textbook runs into seven or eight volumes — ie, seven to eight books become one Braille textbook. Therefore, the press and staff had to work vigorously for at least three months from June to print the books.

The press has seven staff members, though the sanctioned number of posts is 17. The press, which is completing 40 years, functions under the Directorate of Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens.

When the imported machines broke down in the past, textbooks had to be outsourced from presses in New Delhi and other places. The machines are sophisticated and repair needs to be done by technicians in Mumbai. They are made in Norway and are advanced, sources at the press said.

Subject textbooks from classes 1 to 10 are printed here, besides the Braille calendar. Braille books on general knowledge, music, Kannada and English grammar are also printed at the press. Books are supplied to children in primary schools free of cost, while one-third of the printing cost of books supplied to high school students is collected by the press. The books are supplied to the four government schools for the blind, besides regular schools where special children are taught under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in all districts.