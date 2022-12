December 16, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Ten patients in Mysuru admitted in hospitals and receiving treatment for various ailments have received funds from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the tune of ₹19,31,815, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. He said the beneficiaries are from the BPL families and the amount has been transferred to enable them to receive further treatment.