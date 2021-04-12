Funds released for zilla panchayats

The State government has released funds for zilla panchayats for meeting expenditure of rural local bodies for the period of five months in the current financial year.

While the highest amount was released for Belagavi, the biggest district, at ₹238.36 crore, Kodagu, the smallest district, got ₹47.11 crore. The released funds are meant for implementation of zilla panchayat schemes under different departments.

Funds released for some of the other ZPs are Bengaluru Urban – ₹186.74 crore, Bengaluru Rural – ₹50.4 crore, Shivamogga – ₹114.85 crore, Mysuru – ₹140.65 crore, Mangaluru – ₹90.24 crore, Kalaburagi – ₹139.37 crore, and Ballari – ₹119.97 crore. The chief accounts officer would take steps to make scheme-wise release of funds to the concerned implementing officers, the Finance Department said. The department has also released funds to all taluk panchayats in the State in the form of grants for the next five months.