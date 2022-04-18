Funds of ₹3 crore sought for upgrading Mysuru’s PKTB Sanatorium

A sum of ₹3 crore has been sought for upgrading the PKTB Sanatorium, a teaching facility of MMCRI, on KRS Road here, into a facility for handling all types of pulmonary diseases.

The MMCRI has proposed to develop the PKTB facility on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru. In this connection, it has sought funds for upgrading the facility.

“This will help us bring treatment of all lung and chest diseases’ cases under one roof with all investigation facilities. This is again a project proposed as part of the MMCRI’s centenary celebrations which fall in 2024. We are awaiting the government’s reply,” said MMCRI Dean and Director H N Dinesh.

He told The Hindu that there was a big scope for expansion of the PKTB, adding new equipment. “The facility is in any way will soon undergo restoration as a centenary project. Along with this, we can make arrangements for its upgradation, if we get the nod,” he added.