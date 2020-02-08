Funds not cut for any work, says Govind Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M.Karjol said here on Saturday the State government would provide funds for all on-going works and those sanctioned. The government had not cut funds for any works, he said in response to a recent allegation by former Minister H.D. Revanna.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Karjol, who holds the portfolio of Public Works and Social Welfare, said the government had taken up the repair of roads, bridges and buildings, damaged during the floods last year. The loss of property was estimated at ₹8,000 crore. Hassan district had got ₹292.72 crore for road works under the Public Works Department and other departments.

The government has decided to recruit 925 assistant executive engineers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission. The previous government, which issued the notification for the recruitment, had not followed the reservation policy concerning 371 J, which grants special reservation for Hyderabad-Karnataka region, the Minister said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda was also present at the press conference.

Meeting

The Minister held a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the meeting, he directed the officers of the Social Welfare Department to improve the condition of hostels in the district. The students should get good quality food and all other facilities.

At the hostels where students’ pass percentage is low, the officers should arrange for tuitions, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and others attended the meeting.