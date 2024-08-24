Funds meant for temple development in Karnataka are being reduced, alleges MLA

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad has accused the Congress government of being anti-Hindu for reportedly stopping development works of temples in Karnataka and reducing Muzrai funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, he termed it part of the Congress government’s appeasement politics. By reducing funds meant for temple infrastructure and development, the government was trying to destroy the cultural identity, he alleged.

Mr. Bellad said: “These temples are not just tourist spots, but sacred to millions of Hindus. Instead of respecting these pillars of our faith, the Congress government is disgracing Hindu beliefs and tradition. It is nothing but a calculated attack on Hindus”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party will be forced to launch a State-wide agitation if the government failed to withdraw its order on reducing funds for temple development, he said.

Mr. Bellad accused Minister for Urban Development Byrati Suresh of taking a chartered flight to Mysuru to take away documents related to the alleged MUDA scam and hiding them. Some of the related documents had been tampered with, he alleged.

Terming the alleged MUDA issue a ₹5,000 crore scam, he alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had got around 800 residential plots for around 800 members of his close circle.

Accusing the police of not acting against the criminals, Mr. Bellad said that as the Congress had made money through transfers of police officials, it was unable to direct them to act against those involved in theft, supply of narcotics and flesh trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.